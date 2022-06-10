WELCOME TO PONDEROSA RIDGE! OPEN DAILY 11-5 OFFERS ON BUILDER PAPER WORK Holt Homes presents the 1679 Townhome plan. These High Quality homes are under construction NOW! Great room layout with island kitchen & pantry. Complete with spacious owner suite. Great neighborhood with parks, trails and community garden plus fencing and front landscaping included! Photos of model
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $449,910
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist killed in a crash on Highway 20 near Burnt Woods late last month.
I was raised on a small farm in North Dakota.
Following the scandal of of 2021, the Board of Trustee makes this search more public. Here's the new president's vision for OSU's future.
Imagine if you will, a new amendment to the U.S. Constitution that protected such liberties as the right to travel and move about. Technically, the Constitution doesn’t spell out these freedoms. So let’s codify them.
Oregon State ace Cooper Hjerpe told coach Mitch Canham he was ready to pitch if needed on Monday against Vanderbilt in the deciding game of the Corvallis Regional.
The state and a network of agencies already have spent or committed a total of $363.4 million in the past year.
"When we arrived, the chase was on." an Albany police spokesperson said.
“I will not be signing any more proclamations or doing any more proclamations at all,” Aziz said.
The Albany Police Department arrested a man who reportedly climbed a tree in downtown Albany, causing a commotion.
Having a vocal second baseman can be a plus.