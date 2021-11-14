 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $450,000

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $450,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Just a quick trot to Willamette Park is this single level home on a nicely landscaped property. Brand new Anderson windows add brightness throughout the open floor plan. Sellers have enjoyed this home and location for many years with pride of ownership. They have relocated and have taken the time to prepare this home for market, so now it is ready for you!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News