3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $450,000

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $450,000

Classy, captivating, and peaceful summarize this home. Just off the living room, through French doors this home boasts a welcoming solarium leading to a fully fenced back yard. Brand-new deck offers a great area to enjoy the west facing backyard with sunset views. Vaulted ceiling in owner's suite lends to luxury. The garage includes a bonus/office room and a walk-in pantry for plenty of storage. This property is nestled peacefully at the edge of the neighborhood, backed to the tree farm with amazing views.

Q: My partner has a very cordial relationship with her ex. They adopted a child together and share custody now, so I am with their son quite often. I have had a strained relationship with my partner's ex, and something has come up recently that has really thrown me. My partner travels for work and has very little down time. She will not be able to buy a birthday present for their son's mother, so she has asked me to take their son out to buy the present. This just sounds weird to me and makes me really uncomfortable. What's good ex-etiquette?

