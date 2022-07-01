 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Gazette-Times is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Western Interlock

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $450,000

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $450,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Beautiful Newer Home in Excellent Condition. Two Story, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Great Room with gas fireplace, laminate flooring & carpet. Gourmet kitchen with quality appliances, solid quartz counters, craftsman style cabinets. Jelden Windows. Gas furnace with central A/C and gas water heater. Landscaped with front sprinkler system. Located in Adair with Corvallis Address. Convenient location. MOVE IN READY...MAKE THIS HOUSE YOUR HOME!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News