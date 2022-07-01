Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Beautiful Newer Home in Excellent Condition. Two Story, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Great Room with gas fireplace, laminate flooring & carpet. Gourmet kitchen with quality appliances, solid quartz counters, craftsman style cabinets. Jelden Windows. Gas furnace with central A/C and gas water heater. Landscaped with front sprinkler system. Located in Adair with Corvallis Address. Convenient location. MOVE IN READY...MAKE THIS HOUSE YOUR HOME!!
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Lebanon man has died following a motorcycle crash on Highway 20 in Linn County, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police.
“The timing couldn’t be worse."
She was arrested while on duty. The roommate tipped off officers.
An independent candidate for Oregon governor has a new moniker for the state’s most populous city: “the city of roaches.”
It's not the company's first run-in with the Department of Environmental Quality.
Franklin K-8 and Cheldelin Middle School in Corvallis will have new administrators, beginning July 1.
Transitional housing could be key to helping people get off the streets and back into society, according to Corvallis homeless advocates.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a South Carolina man for allegedly sexually abusing a minor in Linn County.
Jessica Jackovich, 28, made the big move from Alaska to Albany. And she’s not the only one who is glad she did.
President Donald Trump lunged at a Secret Service agent, putting his hand on the man’s throat after he was told he would not be taken to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to testimony by former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson.