3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $450,000

Relax and rejuvenate in your own private oasis when you walk into this beautifully maintained home on a cul-de-sac in desirable Barley Hill. Oversize windows and skylights bring in lots of light. The front foyer features entrance into the formal living and dining room. A great room style kitchen, cozy nook and bonus room with high vaulted ceilings give spacious comfort. The County has the property with 2 bedrooms due to the window sill being too close to the floor. Buyer to do due diligence. Glass door leads to delightful patio and terraced rear yard featuring fruit trees, established vegetation and gardening space.

