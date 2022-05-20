Welcome Home! The 1200 sqft Finley is light and bright with single level living. Vaulted ceiling in Great room with LVP flooring, gas fireplace, and luxurious wood wrapped windows, a large kitchen with island, pantry. The owners suite boasts a walk-in closet and private bathroom. Dont miss the other 2 bedrooms, and full bath. covered porch, fenced backyard, perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Visit this sought -after SW location.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $464,950
