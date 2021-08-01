3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $465,000

Beautifully maintained one level home at the end of the cut-de-sac backs to a greenbelt! Many updates includes gas log fire place with stone accents in living room, laminated floor, all newer appliances in kitchen with gas stove, paint cabinets, granite counter tops and improved canned lighting. Fresh interior and exterior painting. Fully fenced low maintenance back yard with large wraparound deck, a dog run and a shed for additional storage. Room for RV/boat parking in front. New Roof in 2015.