Porter Park across the street! This modern, updated home is under 1mi. to shopping, banks, schools, bus line, aquatic center, parks, much more. Bike score=100 3 lg. bedrooms including primary suite, 2 full baths upstairs and convenient 1/2 bath by the kitchen. Large dining room could be an office. Gas fireplace in one of two living areas, nice deck in the fenced yard, huge pantry in kitchen with new SS appliances, durable LVP floors, plus garage storage make this a wonderful choice for NW Corvallis living.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $465,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Oregon State University gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey scored a perfect 10 on her floor routine on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at Gill…
Officials mull extending the mandate locally. Or not.
He is also running for governor.
A little over an hour before the Oregon State women’s basketball team is set to take on USC on Jan. 28, Andrea Aquino joins her teammates on t…
Jade Carey put a bow on her final home performance of the season on Friday night at Gill Coliseum.
With negotiations apparently at a standstill, the Benton County Board of Commissioners will consider using eminent domain to acquire the site …
Find out what is motivating the campaign.
Marc Thielman resigns as superintendent of Alsea schools during a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.
A California man died in a single-vehicle crash on Fern Road, south of Philomath on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
It's a concept that has been part of urban downtowns for a long time. Now it's here.