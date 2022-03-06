 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $480,000

Picture book Corvallis 2-Story ready for you! Stay cozy in the winter w/the new high eff. furnace or wood burning stove & cool in the summer with the new A/C added by Slr in 2020. 2015 solar panels that cut down on electricity costs! Newer updates inside and out! Well crafted outdoor area giving you all the room you need to relax and enjoy your surroundings. Newer 200 sq ft shed for gardening and/or workshop tools! Close to all the amenities you need, but just outside of the hustle & bustle! Perfect!

