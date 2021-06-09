 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $485,000

This beautiful NW home is a Corvallis jewel located on a serene cul-de-sac, your own private sanctuary amongst the trees. From the stately, yet cozy fireplace in the formal living room to its skylights that make this home bright and beautiful. The dining area & family room create the perfect space for entertaining. The privacy is next to none for in town living. Come find your retreat in town! Gardener's paradise with a large shed - endless possibilities! Convenient location, just minutes to OSU & shopping. View More

