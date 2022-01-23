Flat and sunny .6 acre lot bordering OSU property, dead end street, and so close to campus! Very well maintained one level home with lovely hardwood floors, two and half baths, family room with gas fireplace adjacent to kitchen, wood burning fireplace in large living room, updated vinyl windows, laundry with exterior door, double car garage. Newer roof, 2022 electrical panel. There's so much to love here....you may want to stay for 60 years just like the owners did! Don't miss this opportunity!
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $499,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A property in North Corvallis will be the site of a new jail and other justice-related facilities, Benton County leaders decided Friday, Jan. 21.
Benton County commissioners are expected to settle on a site for a new justice system campus during a special meeting Friday, Jan. 21, and if …
The new owners, their chef and the previous owners spent hours brainstorming and tracking down every last sauce and salad dressing recipe.
Taylor Street Ovens, 1025 NW Ninth St. in Corvallis, will be closing its doors for the last time this week.
Hopes were sky high for Jade Carey’s Oregon State gymnastics debut on Saturday, and somehow, she surpassed expectations in stunning fashion, w…
A controversial conservative conference called the Reawaken America Tour scheduled for the beginning of April in Redmond has been canceled and…
Almost 500 people have signed. Here are their concerns.
Linn County District Attorney Doug Marteeny has filed a lawsuit against Gov. Kate Brown challenging her use of clemency orders to grant nearly…
Statewide, the Class of '21 fared well. Find out how your district compares.
Public members in attendance got into a shouting match with school officials.