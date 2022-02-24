3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $509,000

Easy to please.. ONE LEVEL, well maintained home features an Open Floor Plan, living room w/ FP and awesome Bonus room full of windows, glass folding doors & great light. Newly remodeled kitchen w/extensive cabinets, quiet-close hardware, expansive granite counters & new appliances. New wood flooring thruout; new vinyl in bathrooms. New interior paint & light fixtures. 2 car garage w/ work bench, shelving, fenced rear yard, mature landscaping for privacy & easy, attractive deck . Great central location.