3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $509,900

Dreaming of peaceful living surrounded by nature on a large lot & direct access to McDonald forest? It'snow available and ready for you! This home is on 1.39 acres w/ a great wrap around deck & lawn space to enjoy theoutdoors! 3 bed 2 bath, w/ updated flooring, paint and a cozy floor plan to enjoy. Vaulted ceilings in the dining area w/ amassive picture window. Master bedroom is on main level, 2 additional bedrooms on 3rd level w/ a large bonus space. Enjoythe finished basement w/ built in bar!