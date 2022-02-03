 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $515,000

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $515,000

Private oasis in desirable NW Corvallis location.Updated kitchen with so much counter space!Light and bright with extra large skylight,newer windows, open floor plan and beautiful wood floors. Custom woodwork; cabinets, ceiling. Generous bedrooms with large, custom closets. Enjoy wood burning fireplace,laundry room with new flooring, paint & trim.Gardeners delight in this spacious yard with mature fruit trees, fig, kiwi, plum, apple, & cherry.Home water filtration system.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News