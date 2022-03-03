 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $515,000

Main level living with primary suite on the main floor is move-in ready! Come enjoy easy living in this sought-after, NW Corvallis neighborhood. With 3 bds & 2.5 baths, this high-quality construction inclu. beautiful hardwood oak floors, vaulted ceilings, open floorplan, gas fplace, & much more. Kitchen incl. new dishwasher, fridge in '21 & eat-in bar. The desirable layout provides privacy from the 2 spacious upstairs bdrms and full bath. PLUS a private, natural backyard. Seller is OR Licensee.

