3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $515,000

Well maintained home. New Roof to be completed January 2022 along with new concrete patio. Newly updated landscaping. The home is spacious with vaulted ceilings and skylights. Nice size bedrooms. The kitchen is open with great counter space and a bar top for additional seating. Home is close to stores and schools. Fully fenced backyard and oversized garage.

