Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Very Private SE Corvallis location on 1.19 acre lot! Enjoy the country feel while being minutes from Downtown Corvallis. This solid 3 bedroom 2 bath home on acreage is what everyone is looking for! Filbert orchard, apple and pear trees, dedicated garden space along with whole home generator, new vinyl windows...Oh did we mention easy I-5 access for the city commuters! Sale fail due to buyer! No fault of the home.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $520,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The city of Corvallis has 118 new acres of property to work with as it deals with housing challenges.
- Updated
The students of Lincoln Elementary in Corvallis walked into their brand new building Wednesday morning for the first day of school, reuniting …
The outfield fence at historic Taylor Field is going to look a bit different from now on. The heavy, wooden sponsor signs that have occupied p…
- Updated
Husky, Jaguar and Wildcat elementary schools in the Corvallis School District will likely be renamed after influential women of color, a decis…
- Updated
Efforts by Corvallis and Benton County to provide shelter solutions for the homeless are taking shape.
- Updated
A 69-year-old woman was killed on Sunday in Philomath after she was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Main Street and North Ninth Street.
- Updated
Trailing 16-7 late in the third quarter Saturday night at Purdue, Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith decided it was time for a change.
- Updated
What they heck was that?
- Updated
The Oregon Health Authority reported 2,352 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 47 new deaths.
- Updated
Data continues to point to the effectiveness of vaccines in reducing hospitalizations and deaths caused by COVID-19. Last week had high figure…