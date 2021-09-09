 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $520,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Very Private SE Corvallis location on 1.19 acre lot! Enjoy the country feel while being minutes from Downtown Corvallis. This solid 3 bedroom 2 bath home on acreage is what everyone is looking for! Filbert orchard, apple and pear trees, dedicated garden space along with whole home generator, new vinyl windows...Oh did we mention easy I-5 access for the city commuters! Sale fail due to buyer! No fault of the home.

