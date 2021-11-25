3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $521,500

Lovely home in desirable Hidden Creek is waiting for you! Charming front courtyard & walled garden feels like you've entered another world. A bright Sun Room greets you upon entering the home w/ Master Suite on the main including Jetted Tub. You'll gather in the open concept Kitchen, Dining & spacious Living Room with cozy Gas Fireplace. Large Office & Laundry also on main. Second floor boasts enormous Loft Room, 2 Bedrooms & Bath plus loads of storage space. Minutes to OSU, Hospital, Shopping, Trails.