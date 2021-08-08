3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $530,000

Beautifully remodeled mid-century home in great location - next to Sam's Station & close to shopping. This 3BR, 1.5 bath home has had a makeover inside & out! Freshly painted exterior, new roof & gutters, Pella Fiberglass windows, brand new Hvac & A/C, new/refinished hardwood floors, SS appliances, doors, & all new interior lighting & fixtures. Upgraded electrical panel. Freshly landscaped with UG sprinklers in front yard & new Trex deck in back. Backyard has new privacy fencing. Space for RV & Boat.