3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $535,000

Enjoy life in this classic tri-level Witham Hill home featuring vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors in formal living and dining rooms. Kitchen updated in 2020 with quartz counters, new dishwasher, & refrigerator. Gas range and two ovens perfect for entertaining and hosting holiday dinners. Sun room off the kitchen offers a view of the large private backyard with raised garden beds, patio with gas fire pit, and a cute playhouse. Large family room on the lower level with a fireplace and separate entrance. View More