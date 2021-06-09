 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $535,000

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $535,000

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $535,000

Enjoy life in this classic tri-level Witham Hill home featuring vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors in formal living and dining rooms. Kitchen updated in 2020 with quartz counters, new dishwasher, & refrigerator. Gas range and two ovens perfect for entertaining and hosting holiday dinners. Sun room off the kitchen offers a view of the large private backyard with raised garden beds, patio with gas fire pit, and a cute playhouse. Large family room on the lower level with a fireplace and separate entrance. View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News