3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $535,000

This very well maintained home is located on the private south border of the 55+ Stoneybrook community. The Cauldwell floorplan features vaulted great room w/gas fireplace & built-ins, kitchen with ample storage, pantry, serving/eating bar, oversized garage for workshop/storage, and many architectural details. Spacious main bedroom suite is at the back, separate from additional bedroom & adjacent bath, office/3rd bedroom at the front. Newer exterior paint, UGS in front and back. A pleasure to live in.

