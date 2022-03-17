 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $538,500

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $538,500

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Vineyard Mountain 3,000+ sq ft home with finished basement on 1.13 acres! Landscaped with garden spaces, greenhouse and sheds. 3 bedrm, 3 bath, office/den, two large living rooms with fireplaces, energy star windows and large deck. Extra large garage and RV parking. Bring your ideas and make this house your home. Private and serene living within 10 minutes of Corvallis.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News