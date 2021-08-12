 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $541,110

Presenting The 1594 plan. This High Quality home is under construction soon! Greatroom layout with island kitchen, dinning, master suite, laundry room, single level living. Fantastic neighborhood with parks, trails and community center. Still time to pick your upgrades. Pictures are of plan only and may differ from finished home.

