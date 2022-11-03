 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
contributed

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $544,000

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $544,000

Stunning single level w/ open, sunny floor plan that lives large. Complete remodel in 2017 with a new septic system installed in 2022. Gorgeous chefs kitchen.Huge master bedroom.Ideal separation for multi-generational living. Large 3rd bedroom could be family room or separate suite with its own bath. Energy-efficient with maximum insulation. Allows plenty of room for shop & or RV storage. Country setting yet convenient to OSU & shopping.

View More

This content was contributed by a user of the site. If you believe this content may be in violation of the terms of use, you may report it.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News