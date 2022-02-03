 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $544,900

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $544,900

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Courtyard Charmer! Come home to comfort in this impeccably well kept home in highly desirable location in turn-key Willamette Landing. Stone's throw to rec center, pool & fitness center. Open floor plan with main level home office perfect for work or remote learning. Upstairs bonus for games & entertainment for when the work is done. Close to schools & shopping & easy on/off to Highway 99. HOA includes complete landscape care.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News