 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $545,000

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $545,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Stylish updates and a great color palette! This modern yet cozy home will give you a great floorplan with den, beautiful open concept gourmet kitchen with quartz counter tops and a gas fire place with chic tile surface. Upstairs, 2 bedrooms share a very nice bathroom with tub/shower combination. The generous master suite features a gorgeous, updated bathroom with tiled shower, double vanity with quartz counters and spacious walk in closet. The fully fenced backyard is well cared for and ready for you!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

OSU football: Time changed for Las Vegas Bowl

OSU football: Time changed for Las Vegas Bowl

A shift in the NFL schedule has led to a time change for the Las Vegas Bowl. No. 17 Oregon State (9-3) will play Florida (6-6) at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 in a game which will be broadcast on ESPN.

Benton County bond measure creeps past $100M

Benton County bond measure creeps past $100M

A chief financial officer told Benton County commissioners they may have to consider shrinking a more than $180-million justice system overhaul to keep a draft bond measure under a target $100 million.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News