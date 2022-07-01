3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $545,950

Welcome to Ridgecrest! The Buxton offers comfortable single level living in sought-after SW Corvallis. Great room with gas fireplace, wood wrapped windows/openings, large kitchen island, pantry, and laundry room for ease & convenience. Throughout floor plan offers nice separation between primary suite and 2nd/3rd bedrooms. Covered patio off of dining and fenced backyard are perfect for entertaining. Easy access to shopping, restaurants, and OSU.