3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $548,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Located on a quiet street in a wonderful neighbor this home provides generous sized rooms, two levels, separate/private lower level entrance (think home business) & very comfortable peaceful living. Vaulted ceiling, lg window & gas fpl in LR. Spacious dining rm. easy access to very lg, awesome kitchen w/breakfast bar, gas stove, abundance of storage w/direct access to lg rear deck. Mstr on main level; lower-level family rm w/fireplace, addl. bedrooms, office & laundry. Easy landscaping & x-tra parking.