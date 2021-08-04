3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $548,370

Single story McNary C new home with open floor plan, spacious kitchen with SS appliances, slab counters & full tile backsplash, pantry, dining w/ slider to covered patio. Great Room w/ tiled gas fireplace. LPV flooring in living areas. Owner Ste w/walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings & tiled shower. 2 more Bedrooms with Shaw carpet, guest bathroom with tub/shower & tiled floor. Covered front porch, fenced yard included. Energy efficient throughout, black-trimmed windows fully trimmed, Energy Star appliances.