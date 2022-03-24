3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $549,000

One level living on .32/acre lot. Super convenient location, Three bedrooms, two bath well maintained home on cul-de-sac. Galley kitchen w/eating area. Family room off kitchen w/ access to deck & large yard. Formal dining & spacious living room w/fireplace. Handicap shower/tub unit. Laundry rm. w/utility sink & storage. 2 hot water tanks. Awesome large rear deck, flat usable yard & fenced. Two sheds for extra storage, shop on one side of garage w/rm for small car or easy to remove walls of shelving.