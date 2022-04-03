 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $549,900

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $549,900

Spectacular morning sunrises & evening sunsets! Views to the east and west! You would never know this home was built in 1927! Seller has enjoyed living & remodeling this home for many years. New bathrooms, kitchen, windows, siding, roofs, decks, man cave and much more. Grooming the property also is a favorite, with critters visiting the slough & acreage for growing your own food! Sit in the hot tub on the deck & enjoy the peace & quiet out back. Do not miss the chance to be in our neighborhood!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gift shopping for a partner's ex

Gift shopping for a partner's ex

Q: My partner has a very cordial relationship with her ex. They adopted a child together and share custody now, so I am with their son quite often. I have had a strained relationship with my partner's ex, and something has come up recently that has really thrown me. My partner travels for work and has very little down time. She will not be able to buy a birthday present for their son's mother, so she has asked me to take their son out to buy the present. This just sounds weird to me and makes me really uncomfortable. What's good ex-etiquette?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News