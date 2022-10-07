Welcome to Ridgecrest! The Buxton offers comfortable single level living in sought-after SW Corvallis. Great room with gas fireplace, wood wrapped windows/openings, large kitchen island, pantry, and laundry room for ease &convenience. Throughout floor plan offers nice separation between primary suite and 2nd/3rd bedrooms. Covered patio off of dining and fenced backyard are perfect for entertaining. Easy access to shopping, restaurants, and OSU. Photos are fromprevious build of Lot 25.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $549,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
Deputies arrested Darren Michael Bland, Crescent Valley High assistant principal last month.
The mother of the victim told the defendant he got a “steal of a deal” with the plea agreement.
Also, a summary where all three gubernatorial candidates are at with fundraising.
Here's how next year's program will look different.
“Everything shook a little." … "It felt significant."
Corvallis leaders put the city's transit provider on notice: For breaking its contract with the city, it may be held financially accountable after some services were curtailed in September.
An explosion at a Millersburg rare metal refinery tied up all four Albany ambulances early Saturday and sent four to area hospitals, two with reportedly critical injuries.
A motorcyclist pulled a U-turn on the freeway, though investigators don't know why.
The one-time funds must be spent by the end of June 2023.
The Oregon State football team fell to 0-2 in Pac-12 Conference play with a 42-16 loss at No. 12 Utah on Saturday. The Beavers drew a tough opening slate in conference play and over the past two weeks have shown the ability to compete at the highest level.