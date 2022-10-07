 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $549,950

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $549,950

Welcome to Ridgecrest! The Buxton offers comfortable single level living in sought-after SW Corvallis. Great room with gas fireplace, wood wrapped windows/openings, large kitchen island, pantry, and laundry room for ease &convenience. Throughout floor plan offers nice separation between primary suite and 2nd/3rd bedrooms. Covered patio off of dining and fenced backyard are perfect for entertaining. Easy access to shopping, restaurants, and OSU. Photos are fromprevious build of Lot 25.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Corvallis bus provider under fire at council

Corvallis bus provider under fire at council

Corvallis leaders put the city's transit provider on notice: For breaking its contract with the city, it may be held financially accountable after some services were curtailed in September.

OSU football: Three thoughts on the Beavers' loss at Utah

OSU football: Three thoughts on the Beavers' loss at Utah

The Oregon State football team fell to 0-2 in Pac-12 Conference play with a 42-16 loss at No. 12 Utah on Saturday. The Beavers drew a tough opening slate in conference play and over the past two weeks have shown the ability to compete at the highest level.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News