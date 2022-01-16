 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $550,000

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $550,000

Meticulously maintained one level home on a flat, sunny acre with many fruit trees, Marion and blueberries, persimmons, walnuts, perfect for gardening. Deck with water feature, easterly view of Mt. Jefferson. Over 1000 square ft of RV storage/shop. Gas fireplace in large living room, extensive wood floors, master has accessible shower, walk-in closet, slider to deck. Flexible floor plan with family room and office at opposite end from three bedrooms. Lots of storage!

