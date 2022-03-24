Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Beautiful fully updated home! Enjoy this spacious open concept dream home with a new renovated kitchen with granite counter tops, new cabinets, center island, and breakfast bar. Livingroom is completed with a gorgeous gas fireplace and lots of natural lighting. Master suite includes a generous walk-in closet, granite counter tops, separate bath, tiled shower and floors. Fully landscaped front and back yard with covered back patio, GFA with AC.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $552,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's what she'll do with it.
Fears of harming the environment and being trapped by wildfire or a natural disaster dominated a public hearing for a proposed Corvallis housi…
A major Corvallis event came roaring back to life Friday night at the Oregon State University Alumni Center just a week after the state droppe…
The Corvallis Police Department has arrested a Philomath man on suspicion of assaulting another man with a knife, stabbing him twice.
A Lebanon and a Redmond resident are dead.
Because of the pandemic, not everything is in place just yet. Here are the holes to fill.
Oregon State gymnast Jade Carey won the individual all-around title on Saturday night at the Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships in West Valley Ci…
Beautiful but dangerous, the county weighs its options.
To some at Oregon’s old-timiest, fiddliest music competition, winning is crucial.
Gathering Together Farm near Philomath opened up a seasonal farm stand and restaurant March 15.