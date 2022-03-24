 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $552,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Beautiful fully updated home! Enjoy this spacious open concept dream home with a new renovated kitchen with granite counter tops, new cabinets, center island, and breakfast bar. Livingroom is completed with a gorgeous gas fireplace and lots of natural lighting. Master suite includes a generous walk-in closet, granite counter tops, separate bath, tiled shower and floors. Fully landscaped front and back yard with covered back patio, GFA with AC.

