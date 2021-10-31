WELCOME TO PONDEROSA RIDGE! OPEN DAILY 11-5! OFFERS ON BUILDER PAPER WORK. Holt Homes presents The 2038 plan. This High Quality home is under construction soon! Greatroom layout with island kitchen, dining, master suite w/walk in, laundry room, and LARGE VERSATILE LOFT. Fantastic neighborhood with parks, trails and community center. Photos of model.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $553,610
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Another didn't make it through the night after being rescued.
- Updated
A tweet from university officials confirms the university is assisting the PD.
- Updated
Corvallis Fire Chief Ken McCarthy has resigned his post and returned to California.
- Updated
The father of an 11-year-old girl who died after being hit by a car while crossing a Corvallis street has filed a $9.1 million lawsuit against…
- Updated
According to the city, 'there's a severe shortage of transit drivers.'
- Updated
Josh and Kristi Crawford are bringing a little taste of Scotland to downtown Albany, serving up shepherd's pie and plenty of scotch with folk …
- Updated
This is according to a magazine that should know. It's called The Analytical Scientist.
- Updated
Philomath and Sweet Home have events too.
- Updated
Besides manslaughter, he's accused of three other crimes.
- Updated
LEBANON — The top area teams did what they needed to in Saturday’s Mid-Willamette Conference cross-country district meet, running well enough …