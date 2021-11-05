WELCOME TO PONDEROSA RIDGE! OPEN DAILY 11-5! Holt Homes presents The 2038 plan. This High Quality home is under construction soon! Greatroom layout with island kitchen, dining, master suite w/walk in, laundry room, and LARGE VERSATILE LOFT. Fantastic neighborhood with parks, trails and community center. Photos of model.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $553,610
