Everything New New New! Stunning single level w/ open, sunny floor plan that lives large.All new home from foundation up since 2017 when renovated. Gorgeous chefs kitchen.Huge master bedroom.Ideal separation for multi-generational living. Large 3rd bedroom could be family room or separate suite with its own bath. Energy-efficient with maximum insulation. Brand new efficient septic system allows plenty of room for shop & or RV storage. Country setting yet convenient to OSU & shopping.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $559,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Deputies arrested Darren Michael Bland, Crescent Valley High assistant principal last month.
The mother of the victim told the defendant he got a “steal of a deal” with the plea agreement.
Also, a summary where all three gubernatorial candidates are at with fundraising.
Here's how next year's program will look different.
“Everything shook a little." … "It felt significant."
Corvallis leaders put the city's transit provider on notice: For breaking its contract with the city, it may be held financially accountable after some services were curtailed in September.
An explosion at a Millersburg rare metal refinery tied up all four Albany ambulances early Saturday and sent four to area hospitals, two with reportedly critical injuries.
A motorcyclist pulled a U-turn on the freeway, though investigators don't know why.
The one-time funds must be spent by the end of June 2023.
The Oregon State football team fell to 0-2 in Pac-12 Conference play with a 42-16 loss at No. 12 Utah on Saturday. The Beavers drew a tough opening slate in conference play and over the past two weeks have shown the ability to compete at the highest level.