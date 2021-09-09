PRICE REDUCED $25,000 on this inviting & serene home w/ abundant luxury updates! Main flr has flr to ceiling tiled hearth, gas FP, lovely cork flrs in LR & both beds, private cvrd deck overlooks wooded yard. Remodeled kitchen w/ garden wdw over copper farmhouse sink, quartz counters, soft-close drawers & cabs, induction/convection range, Marmoleum floor. Finished daylight bsmnt has spacious FR w/ 2nd gas FP, media room, 3rd bed, & additional ofc/craft room. Comfy w/ Central AC.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $559,900
