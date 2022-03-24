Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Stunning single level with open, sunny floor plan that lives large. All new home from foundation up since 2017 when it was renovated by an investor. Gorgeous chefs kitchen. Huge master bedroom. Ideal separation for multi-generational living. Large separate 3rd bedroom could be family room or separate suite with its own bath.Energy-efficient with maximum insulation. Room for shop/RV storage. Country setting yet convenient to OSU and shopping. See to appreciate.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $562,000
