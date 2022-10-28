Welcome to Ponderosa Ridge! Open Thursday-Monday 11-6! Holt Homes Presents The 1690 Plan. Great Room Layout with Island Kitchen, Pantry, Dining on main. Upstairs Primary suite with walk-in closet plus 2 additional bedrooms with full bath and laundry. Wonderful territorial view from the back deck. Fantastic Neighborhood with Trails leading to Parks and a Community Center. This home will be move-in ready by January 2023. Photos are of model home.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $564,726
Related to this story
Most Popular
The driver failed to stop for the flagger who was holding a stop sign.
Court documents allege one victim was abused by means of physical force.
For the November general election, our editorial board tried to target the most critical races in the mid-Willamette Valley for endorsements.
Communication between the task force and its facilitator became “intense" and "conflictual."
The Oregon State football team earned a decisive 42-9 win over Colorado on Saturday night at Reser Stadium.
Oregon State women’s basketball coach Scott Rueck — as well as returning players Talia von Oelhoffen and Jelena Mitrovic — met with the media this week to talk about the upcoming season.
Michael McGuire was underground when a photo of him and his son went viral. Here's his reaction to his newfound fame.
Should the city of Corvallis have a mandatory program requiring home sellers disclose to would-be buyers how efficient their homes are? And who should make that decision?
Forget tents. In Albany, many unhoused people live out of their cars.
Billie Eilish's older brother Finneas approves of her relationship with The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford. Get that and more celeb news from the past week here.