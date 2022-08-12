3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $569,000

Beautiful one-level Legend home located in Russell Gardens, completed in April 2021. The "Fairhaven" welcomes you through covered front porch, has a spacious & open floor plan with 9'+ ceilings, lrg kitchen w/quartz island & walk in pantry, gas fireplace flanked by custom shelving, slider to covered deck. The private primary suite features a raised ceiling, bath with dual vanities, linen & walk in closets. Laundry room with sink, 2 car garage, new AC, on-demand H20. HOA $98/mo covers front/side yard maint.