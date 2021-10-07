Accepted Offer with Contingencies. The Weatherford model, Kitchen with SS appliances, slab counters, tile backsplash, pantry, Shaw LVP flooring, dining with sliding door to patio, powder room. Great Room with gas fireplace. Den & Owner's Suite on main with carpet, walk-in closet, LVT flooring. 1 Full BA & 2 additional BRs, & Media RM on upper.. Covered porch & fenced backyard. Energy efficient insulated windows. Energy Star appliances. Upgrades include wood wrapped openings & windows, garage man door. Virtual tour is of lot 22 Weatherford.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $573,300
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith talked about the resiliency his team had to have to win the kind of game it did Saturday night.
- Updated
Patricia Parr became homeless in 2017. She was working as an in-home caretaker in Clatsop County when a fire broke out, destroying the residen…
- Updated
A Hillsboro man has been booked in the Benton County Jail following a stabbing that took place in Corvallis on Monday.
- Updated
Pacific Power, economic development officials and local electric bicycle dealers have joined forces to put electric bikes into the hands of lo…
- Updated
Oregon State took over first place in the Pac-12 North on Saturday night with a 27-24 victory against Washington at Reser Stadium.
- Updated
Hundreds of people gathered at Central Park in downtown Corvallis Saturday morning to participate in a nation-wide women’s march in support of…
- Updated
Jack Colletto gets up early and tries to go to bed early.
- Updated
Linn County will have its first contested race for sheriff in more than 15 years, with Deputy Jon Raymond competing with Undersheriff Michelle…
- Updated
Linn County, with nine deaths since the weekend, has tallied a COVID-19-related death nearly every day of the week in daily reports from the O…
- Updated
An Albany man has been arraigned on three felony charges stemming from a robbery.