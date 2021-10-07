3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $573,300

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. The Weatherford model, Kitchen with SS appliances, slab counters, tile backsplash, pantry, Shaw LVP flooring, dining with sliding door to patio, powder room. Great Room with gas fireplace. Den & Owner's Suite on main with carpet, walk-in closet, LVT flooring. 1 Full BA & 2 additional BRs, & Media RM on upper.. Covered porch & fenced backyard. Energy efficient insulated windows. Energy Star appliances. Upgrades include wood wrapped openings & windows, garage man door. Virtual tour is of lot 22 Weatherford.