3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $575,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Custom Neo-Edwardian home elegantly & innovatively blends eco-conscious modern construction with historic charm. Built to the highest standards, lovingly “over-engineered," with impressive foresight for adaptability. Solar panels, zero load-bearing interior walls, full high ceiling basement. Construction well under way for future owners to complete detached garage, with option for full apartment above. Stylish, extraordinarily energy-efficient/eco-friendly, and sweetly sentimental!