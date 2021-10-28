WELCOME TO PONDEROSA RIDGE! OPEN DAILY 11-5! OFFERS ON BUILDER PAPER WORK. Holt Homes presents The ONE LEVEL 1803 plan. This High Quality home is under construction soon! VAULTED Greatroom layout with island kitchen, dining, master suite w/walk in. Fantastic neighborhood with parks, trails and community center. Photos of model
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $576,110
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Another didn't make it through the night after being rescued.
- Updated
Future shows, including Tuesday’s scheduled Warren Miller skiing film, remain up in the air.
- Updated
Oregon State found itself down 14-0 early and still behind by double digits at halftime before a momentum swing changed everything for the Beavers.
- Updated
Corvallis Fire Chief Ken McCarthy has resigned his post and returned to California.
- Updated
An Albany man has been arrested for a stabbing outside of a local bar on Friday night, according to a press release from the Albany Police Dep…
- Updated
According to the city, 'there's a severe shortage of transit drivers.'
- Updated
This is according to a magazine that should know. It's called The Analytical Scientist.
- Updated
The National Weather Services has issued a high wind advisory for the mid-Willamette Valley, including the cities of Corvallis, Albany and Leb…
- Updated
It involves tapping into a source of public tax monies. Here's how that will work.
- Updated
Using modeling, here are the trends the Oregon Health Authority is expecting.