Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in Willamette Landing neighborhood. Granite in kitchen, hardwood flooring, wet bar. Upstairs office/den could be a 4th bedroom. Great back yard with covered deck for entertaining. Quiet street with views. New city park pickle ball courts/playground just steps away from this home. Pool and fitness center, front yard maintenance are included with the HOA monthly dues.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $579,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Oregon State University gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey scored a perfect 10 on her floor routine on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 at Gill…
Jade Carey has been in the spotlight on the Oregon State campus since joining the gymnastics team last fall after achieving gold at the Tokyo …
The Planning Commission will discuss the proposal to build 41 homes Wednesday. Here's what's at stake.
The suspect allegedly entered a home and attacked a woman taking a shower.
Oregon State University gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey won the bars with a score of 9.975 on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 at Gill Coliseum.
It has 40. It's seeking 120. Here's how that pencils out.
Oregon is positioned among the last states to nix mandatory masking rules, with officials announcing a March 31 end date. That does not mean t…
He's a familiar face.
One school board member tried to rescind a January decision to make mask-wearing optional. Here's what happened.
What to do when Oregon lifts the indoor mask rule.