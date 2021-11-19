The Weatherford model, Kitchen with SS appliances, slab counters, tile backsplash, pantry, Shaw LVP flooring, dining with sliding door to patio, powder room. Great Room with gas fireplace. Den & Owner's Suite on main with carpet, walk-in closet, LVT flooring. 1 Full BA & 2 additional BRs, & Media RM on upper.. Covered porch & fenced backyard. Energy efficient insulated windows. Energy Star appliances. Upgrades include wood wrapped openings & windows, garage man door. Virtual tour is of lot 22 Weatherford.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $579,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jonathan Smith had made his way over to shake coaching counterpart David Shaw’s hand following Oregon State's 35-14 Pac-12 football win over S…
A woman from Benton County died in custody at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville on Monday morning, Nov. 15.
An Albany man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for distributing heroin and methamphetamine in and around Linn County.
An Albany man reportedly running across Interstate 5 was struck and killed by a semi-truck on Saturday night near Albany.
Two-term Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber will not seek a third term.
Family weekend certainly started with a splash for some in Corvallis.
The cities had alleged they'd been sold a bill of goods when an an experimental technology for wastewater treatment was touted as something that worked.
Wayne Tinkle gathered his team before Thursday’s game for a speech with an emotional tie in that he had never tried before in nearly two decad…
The Oregon State women’s basketball team did a lot of things well on Friday night in a season-opening 82-52 home win over Loyola Marymount.
Oregon State faced a tough test Wednesday night in an 80-72 victory over California Baptist.