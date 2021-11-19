 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $579,950

The Weatherford model, Kitchen with SS appliances, slab counters, tile backsplash, pantry, Shaw LVP flooring, dining with sliding door to patio, powder room. Great Room with gas fireplace. Den & Owner's Suite on main with carpet, walk-in closet, LVT flooring. 1 Full BA & 2 additional BRs, & Media RM on upper.. Covered porch & fenced backyard. Energy efficient insulated windows. Energy Star appliances. Upgrades include wood wrapped openings & windows, garage man door. Virtual tour is of lot 22 Weatherford.

