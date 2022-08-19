 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $579,950

Welcome home to Ridgecrest! The McNary offers comfortable single level living in sought-after SW Corvallis. Spacious great room with gas fireplace, wood wrapped windows/openings, large kitchen island, and laundry room for ease & convenience. Thoughtful floor plan offers nice separation between primary suite and 2nd/3rd bedrooms.

