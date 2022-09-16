Welcome home to Ridgecrest! The McNary A offers comfortable single level living and a thoughtful floor plan in beautiful SW Corvallis. Great room with gas fireplace, wood wrapped windows/openings, large kitchen island, pantry, and laundry room w/ entrance to garage. Nice separation of primary suite and 2nd/3rd bedrooms. Covered patio off of dining and fenced backyard are perfect for entertaining. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and OSU.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $579,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jack Colletto scored a touchdown on the final play of the game to give Oregon State a 35-32 win at Fresno State on Saturday night in a nonconference football game.
Local police, sheriff’s office and SWAT team personnel responded to what community members describe as gunshots in Lebanon on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 11.
A Philomath council member hoping to update the community about ongoing issues with a housing development didn’t get her chance Monday night.
Oregon State earned a historic 35-32 nonconference football victory over Fresno State on Saturday night. The Beavers won their first road game in series history on the final play of the game, a 2-yard touchdown run by Jack Colletto.
Jayathi Y. Murthy began her role as President of Oregon State University on Friday, and in her 10 days since moving to Corvallis, she’s already decided the city has some of the best pizza she’s had.
The times, they are a-changing. Or at least the comics and puzzles. We think for the better!
Deputies believe the 45-year-old man had been in the water for several hours.
The final minutes of Oregon State’s 35-32 victory over Fresno State on Saturday highlighted the importance of time management in a close game.
The Corvallis Transit System is making serious service reductions starting Sept. 19, leaving some riders worried about getting around.
It's got a new name and new faces after the old guard lost the association's tax-exempt status and ultimately dissolved.