3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $589,950

Welcome Home! This spacious Weatherford is light and bright with easy main floor living. First level offers Great room with LVP flooring, gas fireplace, wood wrapped windows/openings, large kitchen island, separate & connecting laundry room for ease & convenience, with a 1/2 bath for guests. The upper level boasts 2 additional bedrooms, full bath & media room for recreation. Be sure not to miss the covered backyard patio with fenced backyard, perfect for entertaining. Visit this sought-after SW location.