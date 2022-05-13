Everything New New New! Stunning single level w/ open, sunny floor plan that lives large.All new home from foundation up since 2017 when renovated. Gorgeous chefs kitchen.Huge master bedroom.Ideal separation for multi-generational living. Large 3rd bedroom could be family room or separate suite with its own bath. Energy-efficient with maximum insulation. Brand new efficient septic system allows plenty of room for shop & or RV storage. Country setting yet convenient to OSU & shopping.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $589,999
It’s that time of year when Oregon State University students’ leases are about to end, leaving people poised at their computers, ready to pounce on available rental units.
Oregon State moved up to the No. 1 spot in three college baseball polls on Monday after winning all four games against rival Oregon last week.
Corvallis is a great town to live in, and a big reason why is all the extras that are provided to residents.
It got pushed out a week. Then this happened.
The leak came from a nearby farm, which had to remove about 1,000 tons of contaminated soil.
It was a momentous Saturday night at Goss Stadium as the Oregon State baseball team celebrated former coach Pat Casey and held on for a series clinching victory over Oregon.
A car that crashed into a power pole in Albany on Monday morning, May 9 left thousands of homes, businesses and traffic lights in the dark.
An Alabama sheriff says escaped inmate Casey White and former jail official Vicky White were caught near Evansville, Indiana, after a car chase with U.S. Marshals, according to an Alabama sheriff
UPDATE: Authorities say a former Alabama jail official has died and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody has been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run.
The Corvallis School Board has approved the final contract for the Harding Center/College Hill project, an $11.2 million project which will provide general improvements and renovations to the entire building.